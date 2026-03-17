Kanimozhi keen to contest in Assembly polls, Say reports

Speculation is mounting over whether Kanimozhi will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as her supporters push for her entry into state politics.

According to party sources, nearly 30 applications have been submitted in her name, each with a fee of ₹25,000, seeking a ticket for her to contest.

These applications cover more than 10 constituencies, including Tiruchendur, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, Ambasamudram, Tenkasi, Mylapore, Tiruvottiyur, Royapuram, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

Supporters have been urging the Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary to take a more active role in state-level politics.

However, when asked about contesting the Assembly elections, Kanimozhi declined to comment, saying she does not wish to express any opinion on the reports.

Meanwhile, with DMK conducting interviews for ticket aspirants from March 17 to 22, there is growing curiosity within party circles on whether Kanimozhi will participate in the selection process, further fuelling speculation about her possible candidature.