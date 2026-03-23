₹151 Crore Seized So Far in Tamil Nadu as Election Surveillance Intensifies

Chennai, March 23:

In a major crackdown ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, election authorities have seized cash and goods worth ₹151 crore across the state so far, according to the Chief Electoral Officer.

The seizures are part of intensified monitoring following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect after the announcement of polls scheduled for April 23, 2026.

Officials stated that flying squads and surveillance teams have been deployed extensively to curb illegal inducements to voters, including cash distribution, liquor, narcotics, and freebies.

Within just a short span of time, enforcement teams have managed to confiscate a staggering ₹151 crore worth of unaccounted money and materials, reflecting the scale of election-related violations being targeted.

The Election Commission has significantly strengthened its monitoring system across Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of teams, including flying squads and static surveillance units, are conducting continuous vehicle checks, inspections, and raids.

Earlier reports indicated that even in the initial phase of enforcement, authorities had seized over ₹75 crore in cash, gold, liquor, and other items—showing how rapidly the numbers have escalated in recent days.