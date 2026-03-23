Congress–DMK Seal Puducherry Deal: Seat Sharing Finalised Ahead of Polls

Puducherry, March 23:

Ending weeks of intense negotiations and political brinkmanship, the Indian National Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have finalised their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections, bringing clarity to the alliance’s strategy in the Union Territory.

As per the agreement, the Congress will contest 16 seats, while the DMK will contest 14 seats in the 30-member Puducherry Assembly. This marks a crucial breakthrough after prolonged discussions, during which both parties were locked in a tussle over seat allocation.

The deal reflects a balanced compromise between the two allies, with Congress retaining a marginal edge—consistent with its traditional dominance in Puducherry politics—while the DMK secures a significant share, underlining its growing influence in the region.

The agreement comes after a period of friction between the alliance partners. Initially, the Congress had pushed for a larger share—reportedly seeking up to 20 seats—while the DMK also aimed to expand its footprint beyond previous allocations.