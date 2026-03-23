Sathankulam Custodial Deaths: Court Convicts Nine Policemen in Landmark Verdict

Chennai, March 23:

In a major breakthrough in one of Tamil Nadu’s most shocking custodial death cases, a court on Monday found all nine accused policemen guilty in the Sathankulam father-son deaths that had triggered nationwide outrage in 2020.

The case relates to the deaths of P. Jeyaraj and his son J. Bennix in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district during the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo had been taken into custody by the police for allegedly violating lockdown norms.

Brutality That Shocked the Nation

Soon after their arrest, the two were reportedly subjected to severe custodial torture at the Sathankulam police station. They later died in hospital, sparking widespread protests across Tamil Nadu and drawing condemnation from across the country.

The incident was often compared to global cases of police brutality, with civil society groups demanding strict action against those responsible.

Case Handed Over to CBI

Amid mounting public pressure, the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency’s probe uncovered evidence of brutal assault, manipulation of records, and attempts to shield those involved.

A chargesheet was subsequently filed against the nine police personnel, including officers of various ranks, under charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

Court Delivers Verdict

After prolonged hearings spanning several years, the court pronounced all nine accused guilty, marking a rare instance of conviction in a custodial death case.

Legal experts say the verdict sends a strong signal about accountability within the police force and reinforces the principle that no one is above the law.