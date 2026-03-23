NDA Alliance Seals Seat-Sharing Pact with AIADMK for April 23 Tamil Nadu Polls

In a major boost to its electoral preparations, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu on Monday finalised its seat-sharing agreement with key allies, setting the stage for the April 23 Assembly elections.

The pact was signed between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Seat Allocation Finalised

As per the agreement: BJP has been allotted 27 seats, PMK (Anbumani faction) will contest 18 seats and AMMK has secured 11 seats.

The allocation was formally announced in the presence of senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the party’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu.

The agreement was reached after final rounds of discussions held at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, with leaders from all alliance partners participating.

The announcement was made jointly by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK chief T. T. V. Dhinakaran, and BJP state president Nainar Nagendran.

Palaniswami, who has been projected as the Chief Ministerial face of the alliance, emphasised unity among partners, while Goyal described the agreement as a “balanced and winning formula.”

Sources indicated that the BJP had initially sought around 30 seats but agreed to settle for 27 after negotiations. The PMK, which had contested 23 seats in the 2021 elections when it was united, received 18 seats this time following an internal split.

The party is currently divided between factions led by Anbumani Ramadoss and its founder S. Ramadoss. The latter has aligned with a separate front involving V. K. Sasikala for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the AMMK’s inclusion in the alliance marks a significant political development, with Mr. Dhinakaran returning to the NDA fold after a brief exit.