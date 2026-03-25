Bangladesh sees alarming food price rise: WB

Dhaka, Mar 25:

Bangladesh has remained in the World Bank’s “red” category for high food inflation for nearly three years, as food prices have risen over the past five months despite overall inflation easing slightly due to government measures.

The World Bank report highlights that Bangladesh faces a persistent risk of food insecurity, which could worsen if the Middle East crisis disrupts imports. Food inflation reached 9.3% in February, the highest in 13 months, disproportionately affecting low-income households who spend up to two-thirds of their income on food. According to Selim Raihan of SANEM, Bangladesh has been less successful than neighboring countries in controlling inflation.

Fourteen countries, including Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ukraine, and Russia, are also in the red category, with some improving and others worsening, reflecting global volatility in food prices and economic pressures.