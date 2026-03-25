Russia fires nearly 400 drones at Ukraine

Moscow, Mar 25:

A major Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine has killed at least four civilians and injured 27, signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russia launched nearly 400 long-range drones overnight—its largest strike in weeks—alongside 23 cruise missiles and seven ballistic missiles targeting at least 10 locations across the country.

The attacks continued into daylight, with dozens of drones targeting the capital, Kyiv, demonstrating Moscow’s intent to intensify pressure on both civilian and military targets.

The surge comes as analysts and Ukrainian officials warn that Russia may be initiating a spring offensive along the roughly 1,250-kilometer front line across eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Russian troops have carried out coordinated attacks on multiple strategic sectors, with “fierce fighting” reported along the entire line of contact.