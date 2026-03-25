Public can carry cash above ₹50,000 with Valid Proof, Says EC

Chennai, Mar 25:

With the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, election authorities have clarified that the public can carry cash exceeding ₹50,000, provided they possess valid supporting documents.

Officials stated that there is no absolute ban on carrying higher amounts of cash, but individuals must be ready to furnish proof regarding the source and purpose of the money. Acceptable documents include bank withdrawal slips, bills, invoices, business records, medical documents, or wedding-related expenses.

According to guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, any cash above ₹50,000 without proper documentation is liable to be seized by flying squads and surveillance teams deployed across the state.

Strict Monitoring Across Tamil Nadu

Authorities have intensified checks across Tamil Nadu, with thousands of flying squads and static surveillance teams monitoring vehicles and public movement to prevent illegal cash distribution during elections.

Officials warned that not just cash, but even goods worth more than ₹10,000 may be subject to verification. In cases where large amounts are seized, especially beyond ₹10 lakh, the matter may be referred to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

Election authorities have urged traders, businesspersons, and the general public not to panic but to ensure they carry necessary documents while transporting cash. They emphasised that genuine transactions will not face issues if proper proof is available.

Chief Electoral officials reiterated that the rules apply uniformly to everyone, including candidates, political parties, and ordinary citizens, as part of efforts to curb the flow of unaccounted money and ensure free and fair elections.

Since the Model Code came into force, enforcement teams have already seized large quantities of unaccounted cash and valuables across the state, reflecting the strict vigil in place.

Authorities stressed that these measures are crucial to prevent inducements to voters and maintain transparency in the electoral process, while assuring that legitimate financial activities will not be hindered if proper documentation is maintained.