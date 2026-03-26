IPL: Irfan Pathan lauds PBKS’ Shashank Singh 

Chennai, Mar 26:

Former Indian all‑rounder Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on Shashank Singh for his pivotal performance with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous IPL season, calling his contributions “crucial” in different match situations. Singh scored around 350 runs and stood out for his confidence and versatility under pressure, Pathan said, adding that if he replicates similar form this season, he could be poised for bigger success in the future.

PBKS, who finished as runners‑up in IPL 2025, are gearing up for the 2026 season with their campaign set to begin against the Gujarat Titans on March 31 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

The franchise has retained a strong core squad featuring captain Shreyas Iyer and key performers such as Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, blending experience with impactful talent as they aim to end their long title drought.