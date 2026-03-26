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ENTERTAINMENT

Nivas K Prasanna to compose music for Bhaarath starrer

Acclaimed music director Nivas K Prasanna has been announced as the composer for Shanthi Talkies’ upcoming film, “Production No.4,” starring Bhaarath and Saanve Megghana.
NT BureauBy No Comments
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Acclaimed music director Nivas K Prasanna has been announced as the composer for Shanthi Talkies’ upcoming film, “Production No.4,” starring Bhaarath and Saanve Megghana.

Directed by Harihara Suthan Azhagiri, the film is progressing smoothly, with the team praising its creative direction. Nivas K Prasanna, known for hits like Thaai Kizhavi, brings his distinctive musical sensibilities that have been pivotal in shaping contemporary Tamil cinema.

The technical crew includes Theni Eswar (cinematography), CS Balachandar (production design), and Kiruthikha Sekar (costume design).

Shanthi Talkies, celebrated for successes like Maaveeran and 3BHK, aims to deliver another quality-driven cinematic experience with this project.

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