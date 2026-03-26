Rio Raj’s next film titled Maddy

Actor Rio Raj, whose last film to hit screens Aan Paavam Polladhadhu went on to emerge as a superhit, on Wednesday announced that his next film had been titled Maddy.

The shooting for the new film had commenced with a pooja on Wednesday in Chennai. ‘Maddy’ is being directed by Karthikeyan BK and produced by Kalai Arasu, who is one of the co-producers in Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

The film will feature Sania Iyappan as the female lead and will be a romantic comedy that will be high on entertainment.

Apart from Sania Iyappan, the film will also feature comedians Singam Puli and RJ Vijay in pivotal roles. One other interesting aspect about the film is that Malayalam actor Aju Varghese is expected to play a prominent role in the film. Sources say that the film unit plans to complete the entire filming process in two schedules.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Praveen K Pothan and music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.