Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a cop in Dhanush’s Kara

After having disclosed the character names of Mamitha Baiju and director K S Ravikumar in director Vignesh Raja’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Kara’, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, the makers of the film on Wednesday disclosed that Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu would be seen as a cop called Bharathan in their film.

They also shared that director K S Ravikumar would be seen as Kandhasaami in ‘Kara’. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year.

The film boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles. On the technical front, cinematography will be by Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.