Vignesh Shivan’s LIK release may be postponed again

Director Vignesh Shivan’s highly anticipated romantic drama ‘Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)’, originally scheduled for release on April 3, may be postponed once more, with industry sources suggesting a potential release on April 10. No official confirmation has yet been issued.

The film, produced by Nayanthara, stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, with S. J. Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles. It has faced multiple delays, initially slated for September 18, 2025, then postponed for Deepavali and other dates to avoid clashes with Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’.

With cinematography by Ravivarman, music by Anirudh, editing by Pradeep Ragav, and stunts by Peter Hein, the film has generated significant excitement among fans, especially given Pradeep Ranganathan’s 100% success record in the Tamil film industry.