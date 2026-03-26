Meta, YouTube liable in addiction case

California, Mar 26:

In a landmark ruling, a US jury has found Meta Platforms and YouTube guilty in a social media addiction case, ordering them to pay $6 million in damages to a woman affected by excessive platform use.

Verdict and Compensation

The California jury awarded a total of $6 million to the plaintiff, including $3 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages. The case concluded that both companies contributed to the woman’s mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, due to compulsive use of their platforms from a young age.

Meta is expected to bear a larger share of the payout, with the remaining portion attributed to Google, YouTube’s parent company.

Addictive Design Under Scrutiny

The lawsuit argued that platforms like Instagram and YouTube were deliberately designed to be addictive, using features such as infinite scrolling and algorithm-driven content to keep young users engaged. The jury agreed that these design choices played a significant role in harming the plaintiff’s mental well-being.

This case is considered one of the first major legal decisions to treat social media platforms as potentially harmful products due to their design.

The verdict is seen as a turning point in holding tech companies accountable for the impact of their platforms on young users. Legal experts say it could influence thousands of similar lawsuits currently pending against social media firms.

Both Meta and YouTube have rejected the verdict and indicated they will appeal. They argue that mental health issues are complex and cannot be attributed to a single platform.