DMK–AIADMK Direct Contest in 121 Seats Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Mar 28:

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, the electoral battle between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is set to intensify, as both parties gear up for a direct face-off in 121 constituencies across the State.

The development comes in the wake of the DMK releasing its candidate list. The ruling party is contesting 164 seats, while the AIADMK will be in the fray in 168 constituencies, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between the Dravidian majors.

Key Battlegrounds Identified

The constituencies witnessing direct contests span across urban centres, industrial belts, and rural heartlands, reflecting the widespread nature of the rivalry. In Chennai and its suburbs, crucial seats include Kummidipoondi, Tiruvallur, Madhuravoyal, Madhavaram, R.K. Nagar, Kolathur, Villivakkam, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Egmore, Royapuram, Harbour, Chepauk–Triplicane, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam and T. Nagar. Other key urban and peri-urban constituencies include Alandur, Kancheepuram, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Madurantakam.

Northern and Western Regions

In the northern belt, seats such as Arcot, Katpadi, Vellore, Anaikattu, Ambur and Jolarpet are set for direct contests. The contest extends into western districts with constituencies including Bargur, Veppanahalli, Hosur, Palacode, Pappireddipatti and Harur.

Further west, key battlegrounds include Chengam, Kilpennathur, Kalasapakkam, Arani, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Vanur, Villupuram, Tirukkoyilur, Ulundurpet and Sankarapuram.

Kongu Belt and Western Strongholds

The politically crucial Kongu region will witness intense battles in constituencies such as Gangavalli, Attur, Yercaud, Mettur, Edappadi, Sankagiri, Salem South and Veerapandi. Other important seats include Senthamangalam, Namakkal, Paramathi Velur, Kumarapalayam, Perundurai, Bhavani and Anthiyur. The contest continues in Gobi, Gudalur, Coonoor, Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Palladam, Udumalpet, Mettupalayam, Sulur, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore South, Kinathukadavu and Valparai.

Central and Delta Districts

In central Tamil Nadu, Nilakkottai, Dindigul, Vedasandur, Aravakurichi, Karur, Krishnarayapuram, Kulithalai, Srirangam and Tiruchirappalli East are among the key constituencies. Other notable seats include Thiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Musiri, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tittakudi, Neyveli, Kurinjipadi and Bhuvanagiri. In the Cauvery delta region, Poompuhar, Vedaranyam, Thiruvidaimarudur, Orathanadu, Pattukkottai and Peravurani are set for direct contests.

Southern Districts

The southern region will also see high-voltage contests in Madurai East, Sholavandan, Madurai North, Madurai West, Thiruparankundram and Tirumangalam.

Further south, constituencies such as Andipatti, Bodinayakanur, Cumbum, Aruppukottai, Tiruchuli, Paramakudi, Mudukulathur, Vilathikulam and Thoothukudi are part of the direct fight. In the deep south, Kovilpatti, Tenkasi, Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai and Kanyakumari round off the list of key battleground constituencies.

High-Stakes Electoral Clash

These 121 constituencies are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the election, as they represent straight contests between the two principal Dravidian parties without significant interference from alliance partners.

With campaigning set to intensify, the DMK–AIADMK direct battles across these constituencies are likely to define the political narrative of Tamil Nadu in the run-up to polling day.