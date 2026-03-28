DMDK Announces 10 Candidates, Fields Premalatha from Vijayakanth’s Bastion

Chennai, Mar 28:

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Saturday released its list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, underscoring a strategy that blends legacy with continuity within the party ranks.

Party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth will contest from Vridhachalam, a constituency closely associated with the party’s founder, the late Vijayakanth, fondly known as ‘Captain’. The move is widely seen as an attempt to reinforce the party’s emotional connect with its cadre base and revive its traditional stronghold.

Continuing the legacy, the party has fielded its youth wing secretary V. Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of Premalatha and Vijayakanth, from Virudhunagar. Senior leader V. Elangovan will contest from Dharmapuri, while former MLA R. Mohanraj has been nominated from Salem (West).

The remaining candidates include A.R. Elangovan (Omalur), former MLAs L. Venkatesan (Mailam) and D. Murugesan (Pallavaram), along with D. Krishnamurthy (Tiruttani), K.B. Prathab (Gudiyatham), and T.P. Saravanan (Polur).

The DMDK is contesting these 10 seats as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The party will retain its iconic ‘Murasu’ (drum) symbol for the polls.