DMK Announces 164 Candidates; Stalin, Udhayanidhi to Recontest, Over 60 New Faces Inducted

Chennai, March 28:

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Saturday released its list of candidates for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, confirming that it will contest 164 constituencies as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Party president and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will seek re-election from Kolathur, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been renominated from Chepauk–Triplicane.

The list reflects a blend of continuity and change, with the party inducting over 60 new faces into the electoral fray. Among key candidates, former minister Senthil Balaji has been fielded from Coimbatore South, while senior leader O. Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakkanur.

In a notable development, several ministers have been denied tickets, including K. Ponmudi, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, and Mano Thangaraj. However, Ponmudi’s son Gautham Sigamani has been nominated from Tirukovilur, indicating a generational shift within the party ranks.

The DMK also finalised seat-sharing arrangements with its alliance partners in the SPA. The Indian National Congress has been allotted 28 seats, including Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavancode, Sivakasi and Karaikudi.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, will contest 10 constituencies, including Vriddhachalam and Pallavaram.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, headed by Thol. Thirumavalavan, has secured eight seats, including Kattumannarkoil, Panruti and Tindivanam.