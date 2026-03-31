Flying squad officers inspect Stalin’s campaign vehicle 

Chennai, Mar 31:

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, election flying squad officers stopped and inspected the campaign vehicle of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin during his election tour in Thiruvarur district on Tuesday.

The inspection was part of intensified enforcement by the Election Commission’s flying squads to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Stalin, who is contesting from his home constituency of Kolathur, began his campaign from Thiruvarur and later headed to a public rally scheduled for this evening. While travelling by vehicle from Thanjavur to Thiruvarur, his campaign van was halted by flying squad officials at Saliyamangalam and thoroughly checked for any prohibited material or election violations. Both the front and rear compartments of the vehicle were opened and inspected, including participation by female police officers. Since nothing of concern was found, Stalin’s vehicle was allowed to proceed.

This check underscores the Election Commission’s heightened vigilance ahead of polling, mirroring other flying squad actions such as cash seizures from vehicles to curb electoral malpractice.