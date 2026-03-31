Seeman claims DMK is BJP’s A team

Chennai, Mar 31:

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of effectively acting as the “A‑team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)” in Tamil Nadu politics.

Speaking at a press briefing, Seeman claimed that while the BJP positions itself as a national opposition force, its activities in Tamil Nadu primarily support the DMK, rather than acting as an independent counterweight. He suggested that the ruling party and the national party are strategically aligned in ways that undermine genuine political competition.

Seeman also criticised election promises by the DMK, including welfare schemes and loan waiver initiatives, calling them superficial measures that fail to address systemic issues.

He argued that such policies favor political optics over real public benefit, and accused both DMK and BJP of prioritising their own political interests over the welfare of citizens.

Political observers note that Seeman’s remarks are aimed at highlighting NTK’s independent stance in the 2026 Assembly elections, positioning his party as a voice for voters dissatisfied with both major alliances.