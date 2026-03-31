30 students fall ill at Namakkal govt women’s hostel

Namakkal, Mar 31:

About 30 girl students staying at a government women’s hostel in Namakkal experienced vomiting and dizziness after a meal, prompting health authorities to take swift action, officials said.

The hostel, run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department on Mohanur Road, houses students from classes 6 to 9. Yesterday afternoon, students were served rice with egg curry and brinjal sambar for lunch. Soon after eating, nearly 30 girls reported feeling unwell, with symptoms of vomiting and dizziness.

Those affected were immediately admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital, where they are receiving medical care. Doctors are monitoring their conditions, and no fatalities have been reported so far.

Concerned about the cause of the illness, food safety officials led by officer Thanga Vignesh collected nine food samples from the hostel kitchen and sent them for laboratory testing to determine whether the meal was contaminated or if another factor caused the symptoms.

Authorities said the exact reason for the students falling ill will be known only after the test results are received.

Health teams are also inspecting the hostel’s food preparation and storage practices to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Rahul, a parent of one of the students, expressed concern over food safety standards, urging stricter monitoring to ensure the wellbeing of children.

Public health officials have reminded all educational institutions and hostels to follow strict hygiene and food safety protocols during meal preparation.