Trump issues fresh threat to Iran civilian infrastructure 

Washington, Mar 31:

President Donald Trump has warned that the U.S. will destroy Iran’s power, oil, and water infrastructure if no deal is reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. The threat, issued via Truth Social, comes amid stalled negotiations and rising global energy prices. Critics, including Amnesty International, warn such action would devastate civilians and violate international law, while regional tensions and fresh attacks raise fears of a wider war.

Trump declared that unless Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz and accepts a deal soon, the U.S. will “completely obliterate” its electric plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, and possibly desalination plants. He framed the threat as retribution for decades of attacks on Americans, while claiming “great progress” in talks with a “more reasonable” regime. Iran denies direct negotiations are taking place and has dismissed U.S. demands as excessive and unrealistic.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a core U.S. condition in negotiations, with its closure choking global energy and commodity flows. Oil prices have surged to $115 a barrel, up nearly 60% since the war began, fueling inflation fears and economic instability worldwide. Leaders such as Egypt’s President El-Sisi have urged Trump to end the conflict, warning of severe impacts on developing nations’ economies and political stability.

The conflict has spread beyond Iran, with Yemen’s Houthis targeting Israel and threatening Red Sea shipping lanes, and Iran striking Gulf states’ energy facilities. Israel has intensified attacks on Iranian military infrastructure, including a petrochemical plant and nuclear-related sites. U.S. and allied forces have faced missile strikes on bases, injuring personnel, while Gulf states demand guarantees against future Iranian aggression.