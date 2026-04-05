CSK plays mighty RCB today, Bowling concerns for Chennai

Bengaluru, Apr 5:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be highly optimistic about pulling off their second win on the bounce in IPL when they face Chennai Super Kings, who have been hampered by Sanju Samson’s lukewarm start and a lack of strong bowling options, on Sunday.

While RCB’s batting looked in prime touch early, Chennai’s batting has some issues to sort out and it starts with Samson’s form.

The T20 World Cup winner Samson has so far made 6 and 7, robbing CSK of their expected strong start.

Of course, it’s just two matches but Samson needs to find his groove at the earliest to give life to the already sagging campaign of Chennai.

Then there is no better occasion for him than a match against cross-state rivals RCB.