Stalin Targets Modi Over LPG Concerns

Sankarankovil, Apr 5:

Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on intensified his attack on Narendra Modi, raising serious questions over the Union government’s response to growing concerns about LPG supply and pricing.

Speaking at canpaign rally in Swnkarankovil, the Chief Minister asked what action the Prime Minister had taken to address public anxiety, framing the issue as one of accountability at the highest level of governance.

Stalin criticised remarks suggesting that people should “be prepared” in the face of global uncertainties, including tensions in West Asia that could impact fuel supplies. He argued that preparedness is the responsibility of the government, not the public.

“Should citizens prepare themselves, or should the government ensure systems are in place?” he asked, adding that governance cannot shift its burden onto ordinary people during times of crisis.