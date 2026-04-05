EPS Criticises DMK Alliance, Says Partners Lack Decision-Making Power

Chennai, Apr 5:

Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the ruling DMK-led front, alleging that its alliance partners are unable to take independent decisions and are functioning without autonomy.

Speaking during election campaigning, Palaniswami said confusion persists within the alliance, particularly over seat-sharing arrangements. He claimed that several parties in the DMK camp are dissatisfied but are unable to voice their concerns or decide their political course independently.

He further contrasted this with the AIADMK alliance, stating that his front is functioning with unity and clarity. According to him, the opposition alliance has managed its seat-sharing process smoothly, unlike the DMK-led coalition, which he described as being driven by compulsion rather than mutual trust.