France condemns execution of its citizen in China

Paris, Apr 6:

France said China has executed a French citizen convicted of drug trafficking after keeping him on death row for more than 15 years.

Chan Thao Phoumy, 62, was executed in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, despite French authorities’ clemency appeals, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Saturday. It didn’t say when the sentence was carried out. A Chinese court sentenced him to death in 2010.

The ministry’s statement expressed “consternation” and added: “We particularly regret that Mr. Chan’s defence did not have access to the final court hearing, which constitutes a violation of his rights.” “We extend our condolences to his family, whose grief we share,” it said.

In a short statement Sunday that didn’t mention Chan by name, the Chinese Embassy in Paris said that China “treats defendants of all nationalities equally, handles all cases impartially and strictly in accordance with the law.” France abolished the death penalty by act of parliament in 1981, and has become a vigorous campaigner against its use and for its abolition everywhere.

China’s use of executions – carried out by firing squads or lethal injections – is shrouded in secrecy but has long been extensive.

Amnesty International says China is the world’s lead executioner, believed to sentence and put to death thousands of people annually.