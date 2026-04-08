Israel supports Trump’s two weeks ceasefire decision

Beirut, Apr 8:

Israel supports US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran ​for two weeks, but said it does not cover Hezbollah in ‌Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region,” an announcement from the PMO said.

The announcement also backed US’ effort “to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbours and the world.”

The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations, the announcement said.