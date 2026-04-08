T’kundram case: HC issues interim stay on single Judge’s order

Madurai, Apr 8:

In a significant development in the long‑running Thiruparankundram hill dispute, the Madras High Court has placed an interim stay on the order issued by a single judge that had authorised a group of devotees to worship at the top of the hill. The matter was brought before a division bench after objections were raised to the earlier directive.

The original single judge’s order had permitted five people to conduct worship at the hilltop spot, which is close to both a temple area and a dargah, a decision that drew legal challenges from the Temple Administration, Dargah Committee and the local police. In response, the government and other parties filed an appeal before a two‑judge bench of the High Court.

On Tuesday, Judges Satheesh Kumar and Jothi Raman granted a temporary stay on the earlier order, effectively halting the implementation of the single judge’s direction pending further hearings. All related cases have now been adjourned for final consideration on June 4.

Legal experts noted that the dispute has been contentious, with overlapping religious and public order concerns. Earlier rulings had addressed related procedural questions, making the current litigation complex and nuanced, and prompting the High Court to intervene at a higher bench level.

The interim stay means that until the June hearing, the status quo at the site will remain unchanged, and authorities will continue to manage access and worship activities under existing orders.

Observers say the legal battle reflects ongoing tensions between heritage practices, public safety and communal sensitivities in Madurai.