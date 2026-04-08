Stalin to launch fourth phase of campaign 10 April

Thanjavur, Apr 8:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin will kick off the fourth phase of his intensive election campaign on April 10 in Thanjavur, rallying support for DMK-led alliance candidates ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls.

This phase focuses on key constituencies across the delta and southern districts, following earlier campaigns that began in Tiruvarur on March 31. To counter the scorching summer heat, rallies have been scheduled in the evenings, allowing greater voter participation and engagement.

The campaign will commence on Friday evening at 5 PM in Thanjavur, covering constituencies including Tiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Papanasam, Thiruvidaimarudur, and Kumbakonam. On Saturday, Stalin will move to Pudukkottai at 4 PM to rally voters in Kandarvakottai, Viralimalai, Pudukkottai, Thirumayam, Alangudi, and Aranthangi, followed by Thiruppathur at 7 PM for constituencies such as Karaikudi, Thiruppathur, Sivaganga, and Manamadurai.

Sunday’s outreach will continue in Paramakudi at 4 PM, focusing on Paramakudi, Thiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, and Muthukulathur. The phase will conclude in Thoothukudi at 7 PM, covering Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Thiruvaikundam, Ottapidaram, and Kovilpatti.

Party sources stated that these strategically timed rallies are designed to maximize voter engagement while ensuring safety amid rising temperatures.

The fourth phase forms a critical part of DMK’s state-wide campaign strategy, aimed at consolidating support for alliance candidates and highlighting the government’s achievements and welfare initiatives.