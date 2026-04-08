US, Israel & Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire 

Washington/ Tehran, Apr 8:

In a dramatic last-minute move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a two-week pause on planned military strikes against Iran, signalling a temporary de-escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The decision came just hours before a self-imposed deadline for large-scale attacks, with Trump describing the development as a “double-sided ceasefire.” The pause is conditional on Iran agreeing to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a crucial corridor for global energy supplies.

Iran responded positively, indicating it would allow safe maritime passage and halt its military operations if the United States and its allies suspend attacks. Iranian leadership, including Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly instructed all military units to cease fire during the two-week period, while cautioning that the conflict is not over.

The breakthrough follows diplomatic intervention by Pakistan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif playing a key role in facilitating talks between the two sides.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran would suspend its “defensive operations” during the ceasefire, while continuing to oversee navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the pause, Iran has asserted that the agreement does not mark the end of the conflict. Tehran claims the ceasefire reflects acceptance of its broader 10-point proposal, which reportedly includes demands such as sanctions relief, recognition of its nuclear programme, and reduced U.S. military presence in the region.

Analysts say the temporary halt provides a critical opportunity for both nations to avoid a full-scale escalation, with international markets also showing relief as oil prices stabilise following fears of a protracted conflict. The two-week window could pave the way for more structured negotiations, though any misstep could quickly reignite hostilities.

Global leaders have welcomed the ceasefire as a cautious step towards peace, urging restraint and continued dialogue. The European Union and the United Nations have both called for sustained diplomacy, emphasising that while the temporary truce is encouraging, lasting stability in the Gulf region will require comprehensive agreements addressing security, trade, and nuclear concerns.