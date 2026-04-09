LPG supply remains smooth, adequate stock available: IOCL

New Delhi, Apr 9:

LPG supply across the country remains smooth with adequate stock available, and efforts are being made round-the-clock to ensure uninterrupted availability of cylinders for households, Indian Oil Corporation Limited said on Wednesday. In a post on social media platform X, the country’s largest oil marketing company urged consumers to remain calm and avoid unnecessary bookings, assuring that sufficient cylinders are readily accessible and distribution systems are functioning efficiently.

“LPG supply is smooth and adequate stock is avaialble. Indian Oil is working round-the-clock to ensure cylinders are readily available for every household,” IOCL said. “Please stay calm and avoid unnecessary bookings,” it added. The reassurance comes amid continued government measures to streamline LPG supply for both domestic and industrial users.

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced that the increase in the commercial LPG limit to 70 per cent of the pre-March 2026 bulk consumption level will now be extended to multiple industrial sectors, including pharma, food, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, steel, and glass industries, among others.

The enhanced allocation, however, will be subject to an overall sectoral cap of 0.2 thousand metric tonnes per day, according to an official statement. Industries seeking bulk LPG under this allocation are also required to comply with conditions related to registration with oil marketing companies and application for piped natural gas (PNG) connections to city gas distribution (CGD) entities.

However, exemptions have been provided for units where LPG is an essential input in manufacturing processes or for specialised uses that cannot be substituted by natural gas. Meanwhile, supply for vulnerable sections has also seen a boost. The government has doubled the average daily supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders, commonly used by migrant labourers.

Over 1.1 lakh such cylinders are now being sold daily compared to an average of 77,000 in February. Since March 23, around 8.9 lakh 5 kg cylinders have been sold across the country. In addition, commercial LPG availability has remained robust, with about 93,085 metric tonnes sold since March 14. On Tuesday alone, 6,646 metric tonnes — equivalent to more than 3.5 lakh 19 kg cylinders — were distributed, reflecting steady demand and supply stability.