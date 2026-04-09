Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP over Khera row​

New Delhi, Apr 9:

The controversy around Congress leader Pawan Khera has escalated following his allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family and the subsequent police action, drawing a strong response from the opposition, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepping in to defend him.​

Reacting to the developments, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the police action and alleged its misuse.

In a post on X, she said, “The shameless attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera by the BJP only speaks of their arrogance and guilt. Every Congress person, indeed every Indian who believes in our constitution and understands that raising questions and challenging power is the basis of a strong democracy, stands by him as his home is ransacked and he is hunted down by a Chief Minister who has lost his moral right to govern.”​

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s X post has described the police action as politically motivated, portraying it as an attack on democratic values. By invoking constitutional principles, she has sought to rally broader support beyond party lines.​

The remarks of the Wayanad MP came as Assam Police intensified efforts to trace Khera, who has been booked under multiple sections, including forgery, defamation, and criminal conspiracy, following a complaint by Chief Minister Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. ​