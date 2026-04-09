Vijay to campaign in Karaikudi today

Chennai, Apr 10:

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to intensify his election campaign with a major public meeting in Karaikudi today, as part of his statewide outreach ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to reports, Vijay will campaign in support of candidates from his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), covering multiple constituencies including Karaikudi, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, and Tiruppathur.

The campaign event is expected to be held near the Devar statue area in Karaikudi.

The visit gains significance as Karaikudi is a politically sensitive constituency, with prominent leaders like Seeman also contesting from the region, making it a high-profile electoral battleground.

Vijay has been drawing large crowds during his recent campaign stops across Tamil Nadu, reflecting growing public interest in his party’s debut electoral performance.

His campaign strategy has largely focused on youth engagement, anti-corruption messaging, and welfare-oriented governance promises.