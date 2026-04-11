DMK urges ECI to revoke key bureaucratic appointments ahead of polls

Chennai, Apr 11:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to withdraw its recent orders appointing M. Sai Kumar as Chief Secretary and Sandeep Mittal as Director of the DVAC.

In a detailed representation on Saturday, DMK treasurer and parliamentary party leader T. R. Baalu wrote to the Commission objecting to the transfer of N. Muruganandam and the subsequent appointments. The party termed Muruganandam’s transfer as “arbitrary and unjustified,” pointing out that no reasons were cited in the ECI’s April 8 order and that no political party had raised complaints against him.

The DMK stressed that administrative continuity is crucial during the election period, arguing that Muruganandam, with over a year and a half of experience as Chief Secretary, was best placed to ensure smooth governance while political leaders are engaged in campaigning. The party has sought his immediate reinstatement.

The party also objected to the appointment of Sandeep Mittal as Director of the DVAC, raising legal and ethical concerns. It argued that the DVAC has no direct role in election conduct and questioned the ECI’s jurisdiction under Article 324 to make such an appointment. The DMK further alleged ideological bias, citing Mittal’s past social media posts.

Additionally, the party referred to allegations against Mittal, including a 2014 case in Uttar Pradesh linked to a corruption probe, and raised concerns regarding his promotion record and lack of service medals. It also cited earlier objections raised by the CPM in 2020 over his conduct on social media.

Criticising the Commission, the DMK said such decisions raise doubts about its neutrality as a constitutional body and alleged that the actions appear to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It also pointed to differences in administrative actions across poll-bound States, claiming that similar transfers were not carried out elsewhere.

The party has urged the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners to withdraw the April 8 orders and remove Mittal from the DVAC post.

Warning of further action, the DMK said it would pursue legal remedies if the Commission fails to respond to its representation.