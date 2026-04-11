TN polls: Vijay calls for intensive grassroots campaigning l

Chennai, Apr 11:

Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has urged party cadres to step up grassroots mobilisation efforts as the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections draw closer.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay called upon party workers, booth-level agents, members, and supporters to actively engage with voters through extensive door-to-door campaigning over the next 10 days. Stressing the importance of personal outreach, he instructed cadres to meet residents twice daily—during morning and evening hours—to seek support for TVK candidates and promote the party’s whistle symbol.

Highlighting the need for coordinated efforts, Vijay directed state and district-level administrators to extend full cooperation to candidates and ensure that all volunteers are effectively integrated into campaign activities. He emphasised that every cadre must take responsibility in conveying the party’s vision and explaining the significance of the election in establishing what he described as “true people’s rule.”

Framing the upcoming polls as more than just a political contest, Vijay characterised it as a “democratic war” aimed at bringing systemic change in governance. He called for unity among cadres and supporters across Tamil Nadu, urging them to work with dedication and sincerity to secure victory.

The appeal is in line with Vijay’s earlier messaging to party workers, including his address at a major gathering in Mamallapuram in January 2026, where he described cadres as “frontline warriors” and encouraged them to remain committed and united in their efforts.

With TVK positioning itself as an alternative force in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, Vijay’s renewed push for grassroots mobilisation signals the party’s intent to strengthen its presence at the voter level in the crucial final phase of campaigning.