Postal Voting for TN Police Set for April 18 & 20 Chennai

Chennai, Apr 11:

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu Police has revised the postal voting schedule for its personnel, fixing April 18 and 20, 2026, as the designated dates for casting ballots.

The updated schedule aligns with the Election Commission of India guidelines, which permit service voters to cast their votes up to three days prior to polling. The change has been introduced to better accommodate duty rosters and ensure maximum participation among police personnel deployed for election-related work.

Officials said that around 18,000 postal ballot applications have already been distributed to police personnel across Chennai and other districts. The revised dates are expected to streamline the process while addressing logistical challenges faced by officers on active duty.

Postal voting centres (PVCs) will be set up to facilitate smooth voting for service personnel, including police officers engaged in maintaining law and order during the period. Authorities have also been conducting training sessions to familiarise personnel with the updated procedures and minimise errors during voting.

Police personnel have been advised to carry valid identification and duty orders when visiting the designated centres to cast their votes. The initiative aims to ensure that officers are able to exercise their franchise without disrupting their official responsibilities.

The move is expected to significantly boost voter turnout among police personnel, whose role remains crucial in ensuring peaceful and orderly conduct of the elections. Officials noted that such adjustments reflect ongoing efforts to make the electoral process more inclusive and efficient for all service voters across the state.