Modi to interact with TN BJP cadres on April 13

Chennai, Apr 11:

Narendra Modi will interact with grassroots workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu on April 13 as part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad – Tamil Nadu’ programme, scheduled at 11:00 AM.

The interaction is aimed at strengthening booth-level operations, with a focus on sharing grassroots insights and energising party karyakartas ahead of the polls. Party sources said the initiative is designed to reinforce organisational structure at the booth level and build momentum on the ground.

During the session, cadres are expected to exchange ideas directly with the Prime Minister, with an emphasis on improving outreach and voter engagement. The programme also seeks to align local efforts with the broader vision of building a “Viksit Tamil Nadu.”

The outreach comes in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, with political parties intensifying their campaigns across the state.

The BJP is looking to expand its footprint by strengthening its grassroots network and mobilising booth-level workers effectively in the final phase of campaigning.