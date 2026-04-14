Bhinder gets ACU showcause

Jaipur, Apr 14:

The Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of BCCI has asked Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder to explain within 24 hours as to why he was using a cell phone in the dugout during an earlier IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

Bhinder was found scrolling his smart phone with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by his side.

The PMOA protocols states clearly that Team Manager can use mobile phones but not in the dugout which tantamounts to a breach.

“The ACSU has asked RR and Bhinder to explain in 24 hours as to why he used a cell phone. Obviously it needs to be also considered that he was in ventilation a few months back and may have used for medical reasons,” a senior IPL office bearer told PTI on latest development.

While enquiry is ongoing on the alleged breach, Bhinder was very much present at the toss during Monday’s game between RR and SRH at the Uppal Stadium.

However there is a section in the BCCI which is also surprised that why is his health condition being mixed with following SOPs with regards to PMOA. Incidentally Bhinder is also Sooryavanshi’s “local guardian”.