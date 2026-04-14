Stalin bats for pluralism on Ambedkar Jayanti

Chennai, Apr 14:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on Tuesday asserted that India’s strength lies in its pluralism and not in imposed uniformity.

Paying floral tributes to B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister garlanded his statue and honoured his portrait, recalling the architect of the Constitution’s enduring message on social progress.

In a post on X, Stalin said that if progress is the true measure, people must reject uniformity and hierarchy, and instead embrace pluralism, equality and justice. He reiterated Dr Ambedkar’s famous assertion that the progress of a community is measured by the degree of progress achieved by its women.

Quoting Dr Ambedkar, Stalin wrote, “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

He urged people to strengthen their resolve to defend the Constitution, uphold social justice and protect every oppressed voice. “On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb, let us reaffirm our commitment to these ideals,” he said.

“India’s strength lies in its pluralism, not in imposed uniformity. If progress is the measure, let us reject uniformity and hierarchy; choose pluralism and equality, and uphold justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties across Tamil Nadu paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar, garlanding his statues and organising commemorative events to mark the occasion.