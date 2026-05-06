Film producer RB Choudary dies car mishap

In a tragic incident, noted and highly respected Kollywood film producer and popular actor Jiiva’s father RB Choudary died in a car accident at Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

He was 76. He is survived by sons Jiiva, Ramesh, Suresh and wife Mahjabeen.

Reports received here said Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a family wedding when the accident occurred near Joontha village near Udaipur. The driver of the car, who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, lost control of the vehicle while a trying to avoid a herd of cattles.

In the impact, the car hit the roadside wall and in the impact Choudhary died on the spot.

A renowned producer, Choudary, who formed his own banner Super Good Films, has delivered several hit and award winnings films, including family dramas, and played a pivotal role in shaping several successful careers of various actors and directors.

In a career spanning nearly four-decades, Choudary whas produced films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi under his banner and bankrolled 99 films, several of which turned out to be super hits. He

was instrumenta in introducing several 34 directors, including KS Ravikumar and Vikraman, who later craved a niche for themselves in the competitive Tamil film industry.

His film ‘Thullathu Manamum Thullum”, in which actor Vijay, now set to become the Chief Minister, played the lead role, turned out to a blockbuster hit at the box office both for the songs and the storyline.

His unfortunate death has sent shockwaves across the Southern film fraternity, with several leading actors mourning his loss. Among those who condoled his death included Superstar Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi.

His body would be brought to Chennai and the funeral will be held soon.

Rajinikanth has taken to social media to convey his condolences for producer RB Choudhary, who passed away in Rajasthan.

Taking to his X handle, Rajinikanth wrote, “My dear friend, Super Good Films RB Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive.”

Director Vikraman took to social media to share a video, wherein he shared some words about the late producer RB Choudhary. Vikraman’s debut film Pudhu Vasantham (1990), was produced by RB Choudhary.

Taking to social media, Vikraman said, “40 years I go, I came to Chennai with the dream of becoming a director. After years of working as an assistant director, then as an associate director, it was RB Choudhary who gave me my break as a director with Pudhu Vasantham (1990), after I pitched to many production houses. My house is name Pudhu Vasantham (New spring). He helped me through tough times.”