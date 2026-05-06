Vijay set for swearing-in as CM tomorrow

Chennai, May 6:

Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay is on the brink of a historic political moment, with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) all set for a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday following a fractured mandate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Riding on a strong electoral debut, TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member House, falling short of the majority mark but gaining momentum through post-poll support.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, where elaborate arrangements are underway. Security has been significantly tightened across the venue and surrounding areas in anticipation of large crowds and the presence of key political leaders.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu is expected to administer the oath of office, with Vijay set to take charge as Chief Minister. Alongside him, six members of his party are likely to be sworn in as ministers in the first phase of cabinet formation.

TVK has been actively engaging with potential allies, including the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Left parties, many of whom were previously aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Their support is seen as crucial in helping the party cross the majority threshold.

Political observers note that backing from these parties has played a key role in stabilising TVK’s position, paving the way for government formation and marking a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

With all eyes on Thursday’s ceremony, Vijay’s transition from cinema to governance is set to enter a defining phase, as he prepares to lead the state under a new political alignment.