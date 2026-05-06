DIG Dharmarajan meets Vijay ahead of swearing-in

Chennai, May 6:

Senior police official DIG Dharmarajan met C. Joseph Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, at his residence in Chennai, as preparations intensify for the formation of the new government.

The meeting comes at a crucial time, with Vijay set to be sworn in as Chief Minister following TVK’s emergence as the single largest party with 108 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

According to reports, senior police officials have begun engaging with the incoming leadership amid expectations of administrative changes and key postings in the new regime.

Sources indicate that discussions were centred around security arrangements, including convoy protection and law-and-order preparedness ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled in Chennai.

Security has been tightened across key locations, particularly at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, where the oath-taking ceremony is expected to take place under heavy police deployment.

The visit is seen as part of broader coordination between the police and the incoming administration, as Tamil Nadu prepares for a political transition following a fractured mandate.