Congress aiding TVK to form stable govt: Karti Chidambaram

Chennai, May 6:

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram has said that the party is extending support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to help establish a stable government in Tamil Nadu following the fractured Assembly verdict.

He noted that TVK, led by C. Joseph Vijay, has secured 108 seats and emerged as the single largest party, reflecting the people’s mandate for change. He added that it is now the responsibility of TVK to bring together a workable majority.

Stating that the decision was discussed across party forums, Chidambaram said the Indian National Congress had unanimously decided to support a TVK-led government in the interest of stability and governance.

He emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu are seeking a “secular and stable” administration, and Congress is committed to aiding TVK in achieving that objective.

Chidambaram further indicated that the support is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition of power and preventing political uncertainty in the state, as parties realign in the wake of the election results.

The move is seen as a key step in strengthening TVK’s numbers in the 234-member Assembly, where it remains short of the majority mark, and underscores the emerging alliance dynamics in Tamil Nadu politics.