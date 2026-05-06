‘Strict action if mayonnaise sold in restaurants’

Chennai, May 6:

The Food Safety Department has issued a stern warning to restaurants and eateries across Tamil Nadu, stating that strict action will be taken against those preparing or selling mayonnaise in violation of government regulations.

Officials reiterated that mayonnaise made from raw eggs remains banned in the state due to serious health risks, particularly food poisoning caused by harmful bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli.

The department cautioned that inspections will be intensified, and any establishment found using or selling banned mayonnaise products—especially in popular items like shawarma and burgers—will face penalties, including closure and legal action.

Authorities also urged food business operators to strictly adhere to food safety norms and avoid the use of high-risk ingredients, stressing that public health cannot be compromised.

The warning comes amid continued concerns over violations despite the ban, which has been extended further to prevent foodborne illnesses and ensure consumer safety across the state.