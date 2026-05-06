Vijay Meets Governor, Stakes Claim to Form Government

Chennai, May 6:

C. Joseph Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, met Governor Arlekar at Lok Bhavan today and formally staked claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu following his party’s strong performance in the Assembly elections.

During the meeting, Vijay is understood to have submitted letters of support including Indian National Congress strengthening TVK’s position in the 234-member Assembly. The Governor is expected to examine the claim and take a decision on inviting him to form the government.

TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark but gaining momentum through post-poll support. The Congress, which secured 5 seats, has already extended unconditional backing, marking a significant shift from its long-standing alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The election results have disrupted the traditional Dravidian political landscape, with the DMK winning 59 seats and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam securing 47. TVK’s rapid rise, driven by Vijay’s mass appeal and a strong campaign, has reshaped electoral equations across the state.

Vijay now needs five more MLAs’ support to reach 117 magic mark.