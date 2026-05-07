Vijay Leaves Without CM Convoy Vehicles After Pattinapakkam Meeting

Chennai, May 7:

C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday left for his residence without the Chief Minister-level convoy vehicles that had earlier been assigned to him amid ongoing uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The convoy vehicles, which had been allotted to Vijay on the day of vote counting itself as part of enhanced security arrangements, were seen leaving from Pattinapakkam ahead of the TVK leader’s departure

Vijay had been holding consultations with senior leaders of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at Pattinapakkam following the post-poll political developments and efforts to secure majority support for government formation.

Sources said the convoy vehicles departed before Vijay left the venue, after which he travelled to his residence without the CM-security convoy.