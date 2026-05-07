DMK Will Not Hinder TVK Government Formation: Stalin

Chennai, May 7:

MK Stalin on Wednesday indicated that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would not obstruct C Joseph Vijay and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from forming the government in Tamil Nadu despite the ongoing political uncertainty surrounding the numbers required for a majority.

Speaking to a private television channel after the post-poll developments, Stalin reportedly said the DMK would allow TVK to form the government and “watch without disturbing for six months,” signalling that the party would not attempt to destabilise the incoming dispensation immediately.

The statement comes amid intense political negotiations after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly but fell short of the majority mark. Congress has already extended support to TVK, while parties including the VCK and Left parties are yet to announce their stand.