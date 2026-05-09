Governor acting against Constitution: Vanni Arasu

Chennai, May 9:

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MLA Vanni Arasu has launched a sharp political attack, alleging that the Governor is acting in violation of constitutional norms. His remarks come amid renewed debate over the role and limits of the Governor’s office in state politics.

Speaking to the media, Vanni Arasu accused the Governor of overstepping constitutional boundaries and interfering in the functioning of an elected government.

He said such actions were undermining democratic principles and federal structure, adding that the Governor should act strictly within the framework of the Constitution.

The comments come against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in Tamil Nadu politics over the Governor’s role in legislative and administrative matters.

Opposition leaders have repeatedly argued that the Governor’s interventions are politically motivated, while the Raj Bhavan has maintained that its actions are within constitutional limits.

The issue has also gained wider attention following recent Supreme Court observations in cases related to gubernatorial powers, where the court has emphasised that Governors must act within defined timelines and cannot indefinitely delay or block decisions of elected legislatures.