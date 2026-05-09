EPS holds consultations with AIADMK MLAs in Chennai

Chennai, May 9:

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has begun a series of consultations with the party’s newly elected MLAs following a fractured mandate in the recent Assembly elections.

The discussions are focused on assessing the party’s performance and chalking out a future strategy in a highly competitive post-poll scenario.

The AIADMK, which secured 47 seats and finished third in the election, is now in a phase of introspection and organisational rebuilding. Party sources indicate that EPS is reviewing constituency-wise results, internal coordination issues, and voter sentiment trends to understand the scale of the setback and to reposition the party for upcoming political challenges.

Meanwhile, the political landscape has undergone a major shift with Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerging as a dominant force, securing 116 seats—just two short of the majority mark in the Assembly.

The result has placed the party in a strong bargaining position, with possibilities of forming the government hinging on post-poll alliances.

Attention has now turned to smaller parties, particularly the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, which is seen as a crucial player in the current scenario. Both major political camps are believed to be engaging in informal discussions with potential allies as the absence of a clear majority has made coalition arithmetic decisive.

Within the AIADMK camp, EPS’s consultations with MLAs are also aimed at ensuring unity and preventing internal fractures after the electoral setback. Party leaders are expected to discuss organisational restructuring, leadership consolidation, and strategies to regain lost ground in key regions.

With no party crossing the majority threshold, Tamil Nadu is witnessing an intense phase of political negotiations. While TVK remains ahead in seat count, its ability to secure external support will determine the formation of the next government.

The coming days are expected to be crucial as alliance talks intensify and smaller parties weigh their options in a closely contested political environment.