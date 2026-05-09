Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal CM

Chennai, May 9:

Suvendu Adhikari has taken oath as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of West Bengal in a landmark political event held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

The high-profile swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of top national and NDA leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside several Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

The event turned into a major display of National Democratic Alliance unity, with Chief Ministers and senior leaders from multiple BJP-ruled states in attendance. Their presence highlighted the political significance of the victory and the formation of the new government in West Bengal.

The gathering at Brigade Parade Ground drew a massive public turnout, with party supporters celebrating what the BJP described as a historic mandate in one of India’s most politically crucial states.

Along with Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in as Chief Minister, several senior BJP leaders also took oath as ministers in the new state cabinet. The leadership team is expected to focus on governance reforms, infrastructure development, law and order, and investment-driven growth in the state.

Adhikari’s elevation marks a dramatic transformation in West Bengal’s political structure, long dominated by regional parties. The BJP’s rise to power in the state is being viewed as a major expansion of its influence in eastern India.

With strong backing from the central leadership and NDA allies, the new government is expected to begin its tenure with an emphasis on administrative restructuring and accelerated development initiatives.