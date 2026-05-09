Karthi to collaborate with Mad director Kalyan Shankar soon

Actor Karthi is reportedly set to team up with filmmaker Kalyan Shankar, best known for directing Mad, for his upcoming project. According to industry buzz, the film is expected to feature Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, while Yogi Babu is said to play a key role.

Reports suggest that the project will be backed by Sithara Entertainments and is likely to begin shooting this Friday at Ramoji Film City. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Kalyan Shankar made his feature directorial debut with Mad in 2023, followed by its sequel Mad Square in 2025. He earlier directed the web series Nenu Mee Kalyan and has also worked as a writer on projects like Tillu Square, Hero, and the anthology series Navarasa.

Meanwhile, Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar and is currently working on Marshal, directed by Tamizh. The period film, set in the 1960s, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Karthi and features a strong supporting cast including Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Lal, John Kokken, and Eswari Rao.